World Investment Advisors LLC Buys 152,867 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2,681.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $31,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $169.88 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.