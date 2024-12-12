World Investment Advisors LLC Buys 49,913 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a PE ratio of 117.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $121.82 and a one year high of $227.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.