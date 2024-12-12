World Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 143,661 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 143,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,220,000. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 1.1% of World Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 303.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.1 %

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.19 and its 200 day moving average is $315.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $212.05 and a one year high of $393.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CW shares. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

