World Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,378 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 508,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,989,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

