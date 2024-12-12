World Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 278.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,167 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

