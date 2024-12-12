World Investment Advisors LLC Takes $11.17 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 366,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,576,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $30.85.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

