Wrapped BNB Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $341.40 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $717.17 or 0.00705823 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,582,885 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) was created to enable Binance Coin (BNB) to be used within the Binance Smart Chain’s DeFi ecosystem by making it BEP-20 compliant. This allows WBNB to interact with decentralised applications, smart contracts, and other tokens on BSC, significantly expanding its utility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

