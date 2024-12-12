Wrapped XDC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.52 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 12th. During the last week, Wrapped XDC has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $24.25 million and $5.52 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,076.86 or 0.99684079 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100,666.34 or 0.99279213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 266,549,988 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 266,523,919.73648696. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.09153625 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $5,615,780.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

