XTX Topco Ltd Buys 22,339 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 656.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 820,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.7 %

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $14.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 575,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,905,808. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,703,578 shares in the company, valued at $18,773,429.56. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,595 shares of company stock worth $4,224,380. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

View Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.