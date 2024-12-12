Zacks Investment Management Raises Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in HNI were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,033,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HNI by 275.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,861,000 after buying an additional 1,346,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in HNI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,625,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,180,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HNI by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,437,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of HNI by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 465,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HNI opened at $54.48 on Thursday. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

HNI Announces Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. HNI had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $672.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $123,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,708. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,266. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

