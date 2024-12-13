10,177 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 424.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.15.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $657,051 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

