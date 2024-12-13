1,030 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IVV stock opened at $607.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $466.30 and a twelve month high of $612.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $565.85.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

