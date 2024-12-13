10,824 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 201.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 150.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 862 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 48.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NYSE MMS opened at $70.67 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 2,208 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $163,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,841.61. This trade represents a 25.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

