13,863 Shares in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Price Performance

Global X MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

