1,481,416 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,481,416 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CEMEX by 36.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.