20,000 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 129,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,967,000 after purchasing an additional 576,801 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan D. Maynard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450. This trade represents a 86.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IOVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $7.96 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

