2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 154,600 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 154,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.43, for a total transaction of C$376,296.40.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 113,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.47, for a total transaction of C$279,207.80.

On Friday, October 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 400,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.55, for a total value of C$1,020,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$519,240.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 39,300 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$10,469.52.

On Thursday, September 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 52,600 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.62, for a total transaction of C$137,564.78.

Lavras Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LGC stock opened at C$2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.24. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of C$120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -0.26.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

