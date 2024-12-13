ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,897.03. The trade was a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $172,453.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at $896,006.62. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,661 shares of company stock valued at $414,551. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

