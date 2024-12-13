Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Affimed from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Affimed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFMD

Affimed Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Affimed

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 12.2% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.