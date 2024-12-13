AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.14 and traded as high as C$11.22. AGF Management shares last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 33,253 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGF.B. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$701.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 45,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.21, for a total value of C$512,678.14. Insiders sold 135,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

