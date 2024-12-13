AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.74 and traded as low as C$32.56. AltaGas shares last traded at C$32.73, with a volume of 2,239,023 shares.

ALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AltaGas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.74. The company has a market cap of C$9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.12 per share, with a total value of C$251,719.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$105,960.00. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

