Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Downgraded by B. Riley to Sell

B. Riley cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAOI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,996,473.42. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,821,031.24. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,813,037. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 909,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

