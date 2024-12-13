AT&T (NYSE:T) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. AT&T has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 779.5% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 438,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

