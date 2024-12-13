AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $199.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $174.93 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $133.01 and a 1-year high of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 25.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 13.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $838,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

