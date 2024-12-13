Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) Insider Acquires £17,922 in Stock

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) insider David Barron purchased 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £17,922 ($22,717.71).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON BGEU opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.11) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,251.43 and a beta of 1.06. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.80 ($1.29).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.40. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

