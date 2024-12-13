Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Short Interest Down 34.4% in November

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 1,097,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.2 days.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDRF opened at $4.73 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

