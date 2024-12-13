Barclays PLC Acquires 1,096,664 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.31% of Amcor worth $51,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Amcor by 38.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Amcor Trading Down 0.4 %

AMCR stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 96.23%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.