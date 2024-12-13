Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,113,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176,837 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 54.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,906,597 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,797 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,651 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,172,000 after buying an additional 2,027,757 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,893.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,227,848 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after buying an additional 1,166,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $10.96 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

