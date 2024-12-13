Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1,296.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.44% of Onto Innovation worth $45,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $134.11 and a one year high of $238.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day moving average is $199.51.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

