Barclays PLC Sells 286,696 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286,696 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $55,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,671,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,426,000 after purchasing an additional 581,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ventas by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,904,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,499,000 after buying an additional 231,352 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Trading Down 1.1 %

VTR opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

