BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the November 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BetterLife Pharma Price Performance

BETRF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.34. BetterLife Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Company Profile

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

