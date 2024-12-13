Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 989 ($12.54) and last traded at GBX 989 ($12.54), with a volume of 2291591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,008 ($12.78).

Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 790.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,151.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Big Yellow Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,571.43%.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK’s brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

