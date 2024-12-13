Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

