Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02), with a volume of 620,888 shares.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.18.
Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile
Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.
