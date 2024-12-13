Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Stock Price Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 66.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 355,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 104,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Up 66.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

