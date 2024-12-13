Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 124.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Entegris by 520.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 300,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after buying an additional 251,938 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $107.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $147.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.