Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,863 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,440,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 107.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 121,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 141,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 135,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UBS stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.