Compass Therapeutics Appoints Barry Shin as Chief Financial Officer and Neil Lerner as Principal Accounting OfficerCompass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) announced significant executive appointments in a recent Form 8-K filing with the Securities

About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
