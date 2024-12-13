Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 126,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 6.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth $2,511,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Shell by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 693,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 181,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.