Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $117.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $88.87 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.40.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

