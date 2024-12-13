Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $699,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 23,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 17.0% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,406,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 39.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,912 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNN. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC began coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

