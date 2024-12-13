Cormark Has Bullish Forecast for Lundin Gold FY2024 Earnings

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Cormark has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of C$440.77 million for the quarter.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUG
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$35.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.03.
Insider Activity at Lundin Gold
In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total value of C$477,891.90. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. Insiders have sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,209 over the last ninety days. 58.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Gold
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.