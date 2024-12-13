DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock Price

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. Braze has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

In related news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Braze by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 229,660 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter worth $1,617,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Braze by 148.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 64,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.