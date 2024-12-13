dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.03.

dentalcorp stock opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.37. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of C$5.92 and a 1 year high of C$10.50.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

