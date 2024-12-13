Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Plans Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5409 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMZU opened at $46.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $229.49 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

