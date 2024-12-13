Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Plans Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:AMZU)

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.5409 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AMZU opened at $46.55 on Friday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $229.49 million, a P/E ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35.
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares
