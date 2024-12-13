Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,188 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $52,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,289 shares in the company, valued at $70,768.50. The trade was a 42.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Donegal Group Trading Down 0.2 %
DGICA opened at $16.43 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.03.
Donegal Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.
About Donegal Group
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
