Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler Sells 3,188 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $52,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,289 shares in the company, valued at $70,768.50. The trade was a 42.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Donegal Group Trading Down 0.2 %

DGICA opened at $16.43 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of -0.03.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.79%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 304,477 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Donegal Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

