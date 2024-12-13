Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 38.6% in November

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the November 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVE opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of -0.66. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $17.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

