Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at ATB Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3.71.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Brent John Conway sold 35,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.86, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

