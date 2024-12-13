EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,507 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at $991,286.60. This represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,380 shares of company stock worth $2,830,837. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $116.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

