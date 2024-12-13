First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 651.00 and a beta of 1.18.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Advantage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Advantage by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in First Advantage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,183,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

